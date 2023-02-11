Kampf supplied an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kampf isn't a popular fantasy option, but he's holding his own as a penalty-killing specialist on the third line. The 28-year-old has generated four goals and 13 assists -- including a pair of shorthanded apples -- through 53 games. Kampf will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
