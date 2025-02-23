Kampf scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over Carolina.
Kampf scored the Maple Leafs' third goal of the game on the team's third shot of the game. It was his first goal in his last nine games. Overall, Kampf has four goals and four assists in 43 games. His fantasy value is best described as limited.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Finishes off Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Second goal in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Tickles twine in 500th NHL game•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: First point since return•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ready to return•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Out until at least mid-December•