Kampf's ice time dropped to 10:02 on Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

Kampf's yo-yo season continues. His ice time has gone up and down this season, and his efforts in bottom-six capacity have also varied. And after an early Dec. uptick in play and output, Kampf has gone six games with little to show. He has a minus-2 rating in that span, with just four shots and three hits. On Wednesday, he lost time late as the Leafs tried to come back against the Sens. But his inconsistent efforts destabilize the Leafs bottom six and that puts extra pressure on the top of the lineup.