Kampf played under 10 minutes Monday against Chicago.

It was nine minutes and change (9:19), which is odd for a guy who never played under 10 minutes a game in 82 games last season. Kampf also led all Leafs' forwards in five-on-five defensive zone draws in 2022-23, but so far he's seen the fewest, which is odd for a defensive specialist. Kampf will never be a fantasy play, but his play will positively impact the fantasy value of others. The Leafs will work to settle its bottom six on the upcoming five-game road trip.