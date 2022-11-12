Kampf registered an assist Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Kampf is generating solid returns relative to his scant role. The Czech winger, who is consistently deployed on the penalty kill, finds himself with three goals and four assists through 15 games. In general, you won't find fantasy managers rushing to the waiver wire to scoop up fourth-liners like Kampf, but he's worth keeping an eye on as someone off to a career-best start.