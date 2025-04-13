Kampf (upper body) won't travel for Sunday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Kampf's absence will reach at least five games, and he'll be questionable at best to play Tuesday versus the Sabres. The 30-year-old will likely play in a fourth-line role once he's cleared to return, bumping either Nicholas Robertson or Pontus Holmberg from the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Won't play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ruled out through road trip•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ruled out against Columbus•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Won't finish contest•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Sends helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Registers assist•