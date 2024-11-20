Kampf (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Wednesday and will be unavailable until at least Dec. 14 against the Red Wings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Kampf was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Nov. 16, and he'll be ineligible to return for nearly a month after moving to long-term injured reserve, a transaction that helped free up salary cap space to call up Nikita Grebenkin on Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether Kampf will be able to suit up when he's first eligible to return, but a better idea of his recovery timetable could come into focus over the next few weeks.