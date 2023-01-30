Kampf earned an assist in Sunday's 5-1 drubbing of Washington.
With his helper, Kampf brought a 12-game pointless streak to a close, though he remains goalless in 23 consecutive contests. Despite his recent slump, the 28-year-old winger should still be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold for the second straight season after registering a career-high 26 points last year.
