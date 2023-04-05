Kampf recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Kampf recorded a point for the first time since March 23 versus the Panthers, a stretch of five games without a point. The Czech center remains stuck in a 16-game goal drought dating back to March 1 against Edmonton and put just 19 shots on net over that stretch. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Kampf in the offensive end moving forward.