Kampf (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's road matchup against the Stars, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com relays.
Kampf has missed 12 consecutive games due to the injury. The left-shot center should slot in on the fourth line in addition to filling a role on the penalty kill. Connor Dewar will likely be a healthy scratch Wednesday in Dallas.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Out until at least mid-December•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Pockets helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Puts up assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Set to play•