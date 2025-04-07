Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Kampf (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Panthers and Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Kampf sustained an upper-body injury against the Panthers last Wednesday and didn't suit up for Saturday's matchup against Columbus. While he was on the ice for Monday's practice session, he'll be unavailable for at least two more games. After the Maple Leafs' next two road matchups, they'll return home to face the Canadiens on Saturday, but it's not yet clear whether Kampf will be in the mix to return for that game.