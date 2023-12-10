Kampf scored a goal Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Predators.

He scored the game-winner at 14:15 of the second period. Kampf took a lead pass from Conor Timmins before fighting off Predators defender Ryan McDonagh, and wiring the puck over Kevin Lankinen's glove from the slot. Kampf and Noah Gregor have been playing excellent hockey on the Leafs' bottom line. So much so that Kampf has a goal in each of his last two games (eight shots). His fantasy value is limited, but he might help short term if you're in a super deep league.