Kampf scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
He put the Leafs up 1-0 late in the first period. Kampf was in the slot and one-timed a perfect pass from William Nylander past Ilya Sorokin's glove. He has two goals in his last three games, but we're not investing. Kampf is a lucky tag-along with Nylander, and he doesn't really have top-six skill. Nice goal, though.
