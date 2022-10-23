Kampf scored his second goal of the season Saturday, fueling the Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Kampf, who entered Saturday with three career game-winning goals, connected on a second-period tally Saturday that proved to be the difference. Kampf's previous clincher developed last season (Dec. 11) against the Blackhawks, his former club. The 27-year-old center added fourth-line production Saturday with three shots and two hits. He appeared in all 82 games last season, his first with the Maples Leafs, and connected on a career-best 11 goals.