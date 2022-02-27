Kampf produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Red Wings.

Kampf signed on with the Maple Leafs after four seasons with the Blackhawks, and the move has paid off for the bottom-six forward so far. Already, he's sporting a career high in points with eight goals and 12 assists -- including two goals and another pair of helpers shorthanded -- through 52 games.

