Kampf (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Kampf will sit out his sixth straight game, and his availability for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Detroit is unclear. He has contributed five goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net and 50 hits through 59 appearances this season. Once healthy, Kampf will be in the mix for a fourth-line role.
