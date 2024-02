Kampf (undisclosed) won't play Monday against the Islanders, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Kampf didn't practice Sunday after suffering an undisclosed injury against Winnipeg on Jan. 27. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine a timetable for his return. Kampf has chipped in four goals, eight points, 47 shots on net and 40 hits over 46 outings this campaign.