Rittich stopped 25 of 28 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

Rittich, a trade deadline acquisition from the Flames, had his Toronto debut spoiled when former teammate Johnny Gaudreau beat him just 36 seconds into overtime. Rittich was added by the Maple Leafs to spell current No. 1 netminder Jack Campbell while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined. The 28-year-old Rittich went 4-7-1 with Calgary, posting a 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage.