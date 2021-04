Calgary traded Rittich to the Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick Sunday.

After appearing in at least 45 games over each of the last two seasons, Rittich had fallen behind Jacob Markstrom on the depth chart this year. The 28-year-old is 4-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage through 15 games. He'll likely be the backup behind Jack Campbell until Frederik Andersen (lower body) is healthy.