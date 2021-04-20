Rittich will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road contest in Vancouver, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Rittich will make his second start and third appearance with Toronto on Tuesday. He's stopped 41-of-45 shots in his brief time as a Maple Leaf so far while losing his only decision in overtime against the Flames. For the season, the 28-year-old owns a.905 save percentage and 2.82 GAA through 17 games. Rittich will look for his first win as a Maple Leaf against a Vancouver team playing for just the second time since March 24.