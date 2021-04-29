Rittich will guard the home cage during Thursday's matchup with the Canucks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Rittich struggled in his last start April 20 against Vancouver, surrendering five goals on 28 shots en route to an ugly 6-3 loss. He'll attempt to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal three-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Canucks club Thursday.
