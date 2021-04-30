Rittich made 15 saves in a 4-1 win over Vancouver on Thursday.
It was his first win as a Maple Leaf and just is third since the first of March. The only goal he allowed came off the stick of J.T. Miller on the power play. Rittich has struggled since his arrival in Toronto, but this performance was solid. Let's see if he can build on it.
