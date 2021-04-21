Rittich allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich's search for his first win as a Leaf was on the right track until the third period. The Canucks scored four unanswered goals -- three against Rittich and one into an empty net -- to run away with the result. The 28-year-old netminder slipped to 4-8-2 with a 2.98 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 18 appearances between Toronto and Calgary. Jack Campbell was announced as the Maple Leafs' starter for Thursday's game against the Jets, which likely leaves Rittich as the backup.