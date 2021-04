Rittich will start in Tuesday's home game versus the Flames, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The Flames traded Rittich to the Flames for a 2022 third-round pick Sunday. Rittich flew with the Flames to Toronto where he joined his new team in the home dressing room, and he'll make his Maple Leafs debut against his former team. Rittich posted a .904 save percentage and a 4-7-1 record across 15 games with the Flames, who rank 25th in the league with 2.61 goals per contest.