Warsofsky was traded to Toronto from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, along with Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander and a 2020 first-round pick, in a swap for Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesper Lindgren.

Warsofsky was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the minors by Pittsburgh back in September and never earned a call-up to the NHL. In 51 appearances for the Baby Pens, the 30-year-old blueliner notched 10 goals and 23 helpers, though he registered a concerning minus-33 rating. With Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie set for unrestricted free agency, there could be a spot on the 23-man roster for Warsofsky next year, though it would likely be as the sixth or seventh defenseman.