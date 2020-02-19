Maple Leafs' Denis Malgin: Flipped via trade
Malgin was acquired by Toronto from Florida on Wednesday in exchange for Mason Marchment.
The move to bring in Malgin comes as the Leafs announced Andreas Johnsson (knee) underwent knee surgery and will miss the next six months. While the 22-year-old Malgin won't be a straight replacement for Johnsson, he at least should provide Toronto with some added depth scoring. The Switzerland native figures to slot into a bottom-six role, perhaps as early as Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
