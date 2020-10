The Maple Leafs have loaned Malgin to Lausanne HC of the Swiss league.

Malgin was a rotational player for the Panthers and Maple Leafs in 2019-20, totaling four goals and 12 points in 44 games split between the two clubs. He'll return to Toronto ahead of next season's training camp, but he'll likely fill a similar role in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.