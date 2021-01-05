The Maple Leafs waived Malgin on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Malgin is currently playing with Lausanne HC of the Swiss league, where he's picked up 11 goals and 22 points in 19 games this season. The 23-year-old forward will likely be assigned to the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate once the Swiss league's season comes to an end.
