Malgin signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Malgin signed a four-year deal with ZSC Lions in Switzerland last fall, but it appears the Maple Leafs are willing to give the 25-year-old another try. His one-year deal in Toronto is one-way, which bodes well for him playing in the NHL for at least part of the campaign. Malgin certainly looked better in the Swiss league with 52 points in 48 contests last year.