Malgin scored to briefly put the Maple Leafs in the lead, but the Canadiens rallied to earn a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Malgin, appearing in his first NHL game since 2019-20, continued to score key goals. The 25-year-old center scored at 9:06 of the second period, which provided the Maple Leafs with a short-lived lead. He tends to score big goals when he gets into the NHL lineup. During Malgin's second season (2018-19) 10 of his 11 goals either pulled the Panthers even or gave them the lead. The trouble for fantasy owners is that Malgin may score big goals, but he only has 29 in 193 career games.