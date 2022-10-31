Malgin contributed a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

William Nylander fed the puck to Malgin, who found himself alone against goaltender John Gibson. Malgin was able to beat Gibson with a backhander for his second goal and point in six games this season. Nick Robertson also registered an assist on the play. Malgin has been a frequent scratch early in the season, as this was just his second time seeing the ice in the past six contests.