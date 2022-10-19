Malgin will be replaced on the second line by Nick Robertson, reports Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Malgin scored a goal in his first game with the Leafs, but saw his ice time plummet to 8:44 on Monday against the Coyotes. It remains to be seen if Malgin will end up in the press box or on a lower line.
