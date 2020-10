Malgin agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Friday.

Malgin -- who was acquired via trade from Florida in February -- was limited to just eight regular-season contests for Toronto in which he registered three shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:21 of ice time. The Swiss international could struggle for minutes next season, especially if the club brings back Kyle Clifford and/or Jason Spezza.