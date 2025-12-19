Hildeby made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

It seemed like Hildeby was the only Leaf to get on the plane to D.C. -- the rest of his mates were nowhere to be found. He's had a rough go of it lately. Hildeby has had 10 pucks go past him in his last two starts, but somehow, he still sports a .918 save percentage in eight starts (12 games).