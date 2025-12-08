Hildeby will start Monday's home game against the Lightning, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Hildeby has seen limited playing time over the past few weeks, but he's been effective when called upon, posting a 1.06 GAA and .963 save percentage, but he has just a 1-0-1 record during that time. He'll draw a second consecutive start Monday and will face off against the Lightning, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game.