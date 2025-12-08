Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Between pipes Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will start Monday's home game against the Lightning, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Hildeby has seen limited playing time over the past few weeks, but he's been effective when called upon, posting a 1.06 GAA and .963 save percentage, but he has just a 1-0-1 record during that time. He'll draw a second consecutive start Monday and will face off against the Lightning, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Sharp in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Set to start Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Replaces injured starter for third•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: First win of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Sees action in relief•