Hildeby made 29 saves in Monday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

In his 15th career NHL appearance, Hildeby recorded his first career shutout, stymying a Tampa Bay lineup that got bolstered by the returns of Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) and Brayden Point (undisclosed) on Monday. Hildeby has gone 2-2-2 for Toronto this season in nine outings with a 2.15 GAA and .936 save percentage, and the 24-year-old netminder will be leaned on heavily while Joseph Woll (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (upper body) are on the shelf.