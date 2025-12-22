Hildeby stopped 17 of 21 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars, who also had an empty-netter.

Hildeby did his part to keep the game close through two periods, but the Stars ran away in the third. The 24-year-old was on the hook for his fourth straight loss (0-3-1), and he's allowed 17 goals on 114 shots in that span. For the season, Hildeby is 2-5-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 13 appearances. Hildeby and Joseph Woll will likely continue to share the crease, though Woll is the better bet to see a majority of the starts, including Tuesday's home game against the Penguins.