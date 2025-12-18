Hildeby will defend the road crease against Washington on Thursday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Hildeby is coming off a rough start at home against the Oilers on Saturday, as he was pulled in the third period after allowing six goals on 32 shots (.813 save percentage). However, he had been effective over his three prior starts, posting a 1.28 GAA and .958 save percentage despite a somewhat unlucky 1-0-2 record during that time.