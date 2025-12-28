default-cbs-image
Hildeby is getting the road start against the Red Wings on Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hildeby has underwhelmed lately, posting a 4.41 GAA and an .851 save percentage while going 0-3-1 across his last four outings. The 24-year-old hasn't gotten into the win column since Dec. 8, when he registered a 29-save shutout over the Lightning. The Red Wings have generated 3.08 goals per game in 2025-26, which ranks 14th in the NHL.

