Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Hildeby has made three appearances for the Leafs this season in which he is sporting a 2-1-0 record, 3.69 GAA and .875 save percentage. With Toronto entering a back-to-back, it seems the team was more comfortable utilizing Matt Murray, who was called up in a corresponding move, versus the Sabres or Islanders on Friday or Saturday, respectively, than the 23-year-old Hildeby.
