Hildeby stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Hildeby took his fifth straight loss (0-3-2) with this outing, though he played fairly well. This was just the second time during that skid he's managed to hold an opponent to three goals. The 24-year-old netminder is now 2-5-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 14 outings (10 starts) this season. Hildeby looks to be sharing the crease with Joseph Woll currently. The Maple Leafs' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Devils.