Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: First win of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby made 33 saves Saturday in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh.
It was Hildeby's first win of the season (1-2-1) in three starts (six appearances). The Leafs have been especially putrid defensively this season, so it was nice to see the team play well for the young netminder. Hildeby will remain the team's number two man while Anthony Stolarz (upper body) remains sidelined.
