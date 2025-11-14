Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Fourth straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.
It was Hildeby's fourth straight appearance since being recalled Saturday. He did his part, but his mates didn't. They continued to give up too many chances while failing to get volume on Darcy Kuemper. Hildeby faced 37 shots, while Kuemper saw just 15.
