Hildeby was returned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Although Hildeby has plenty of potential, he didn't end up making his NHL debut during his stint with the Maple Leafs, which began when he was summoned from the minors Jan. 1. The 22-year-old goaltender has a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 AHL outings with Toronto in 2023-24.