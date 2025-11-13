Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will get the starting nod at home versus the Kings on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Hildeby will be making his fourth straight appearance in the crease after starting one of his prior three outings and coming off the bench in the other two. How much work Hildeby gets in the nets will depend on when Joseph Woll (personal) or Anthony Stolarz (upper body) is ready to return to action. For now, Hildeby will be the goalie of record versus the Kings, with the rest of the goalie rotation currently in flux.
