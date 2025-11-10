Hildeby stopped 42 of 47 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hildeby's final stat line might not look all that impressive, but considering the workload he had to endure, he deserves some credit for stopping 40-plus shots. The 24-year-old has started back-to-back games for the Maple Leafs, posting a 0-1-0 record with a 3.96 GAA and a .910 save percentage. However, chances are Anthony Stolarz will return to the lineup when Toronto takes on Boston at TD Garden on Tuesday.