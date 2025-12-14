Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Pulled after allowing six goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby allowed six goals on 32 shots before being pulled in the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
It was a rough night for Hildeby at the hands of Connor McDavid (two goals, one assist), Vasily Podkolzin (two goals) and Leon Draisaitl (three helpers). It was his fourth straight start (1-1-2). And despite looking like he belongs in the NHL, Hildeby cannot be expected to carry the kind of workload he's carrying this year. Joseph Woll (lower body) may be available Tuesday.
