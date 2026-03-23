Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Recalled by NHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Monday.
Hildeby has made 19 appearances for the Maple Leafs this season, going 5-6-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage. He'll provide additional depth in the net after Anthony Stolarz was struck in the throat by a puck during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup against Ottawa.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Shipped down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Needed in relief Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Turning season around•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Struggles against Mammoth•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: In goal Tuesday•