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Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Monday.

Hildeby has made 19 appearances for the Maple Leafs this season, going 5-6-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage. He'll provide additional depth in the net after Anthony Stolarz was struck in the throat by a puck during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup against Ottawa.

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