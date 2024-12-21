Hildeby was called up from AHL Toronto on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Hildeby returned to the minors ahead of Friday's game against Buffalo to allow Matt Murray to start versus the Sabres. Murray dropped to the AHL on Saturday in a corresponding move to protect his waiver status. This season, Hildeby is 2-1-0 with the Maple Leafs, allowing 11 goals on 88 shots. He is expected to back up Joseph Woll on Saturday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Dropped down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Earns win Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Called up by NHL club•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Sent down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Overwhelmed by Blue Jackets•