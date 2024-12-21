Hildeby was called up from AHL Toronto on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Hildeby returned to the minors ahead of Friday's game against Buffalo to allow Matt Murray to start versus the Sabres. Murray dropped to the AHL on Saturday in a corresponding move to protect his waiver status. This season, Hildeby is 2-1-0 with the Maple Leafs, allowing 11 goals on 88 shots. He is expected to back up Joseph Woll on Saturday against the Islanders.