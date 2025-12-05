Hildeby started in net for the third period Thursday and made nine saves in relief of Joseph Woll (lower body). Toronto won the game 5-1.

Starter Joseph Woll left the game after the second period. And with Anthony Stolarz on the shelf with an upper-body injury and with no sign of a return, Hildeby is suddenly the Leafs' starter. He's NHL-ready, but the size of the stage in Toronto is immense and the lights burn and leave scars on even the most resilient.