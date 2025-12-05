default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hildeby started in net for the third period Thursday and made nine saves in relief of Joseph Woll (lower body). Toronto won the game 5-1.

Starter Joseph Woll left the game after the second period. And with Anthony Stolarz on the shelf with an upper-body injury and with no sign of a return, Hildeby is suddenly the Leafs' starter. He's NHL-ready, but the size of the stage in Toronto is immense and the lights burn and leave scars on even the most resilient.

More News